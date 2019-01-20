Sharks' Evander Kane: Becoming Mr. Consistency

Kane scored twice Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

Kane is on a real roll. He has six points, including three goals, on a three-game streak. And Kane has put up at least one point in 10 of his last 11 games (eight goals, nine assists). He's a strong fantasy play heading into the second half, especially on a strong Sharks squad.

