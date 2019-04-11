Sharks' Evander Kane: Bounces around in Game 1 win
Kane scored a goal on five shots and added an assist, seven hits, and 10 PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.
The physical winger had 173 hits in the regular season, his third time ending a year at that total, and he added a career-high 153 PIM. Kane kept that going with the feisty performance Wednesday. The multi-category contributions make Kane a solid choice for fantasy owners, as he's one of few players who doesn't have to score to be valuable.
