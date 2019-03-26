Sharks' Evander Kane: Breaks month-long goal drought

Kane potted a goal on seven shots and dished out three hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Kane's power-play tally quickly answered a shorthanded goal by Red Wings forward Christoffer Ehn, but it didn't change the result. Kane is at 52 points (28 goals, 24 helpers) in 69 games, and he's still got a chance to match his career-high 57 points from 2011-12 if he can get on a hot run over the final two weeks of the season.