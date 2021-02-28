Kane scored twice on six shots, served up two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Blues.

Goaltending was optional in this contest, and Kane took advantage of it. He scored on the power play in the first period, and his second-period tally chased Blues goalie Jordan Binnington from the game. Kane is up to seven goals, 15 points, 56 shots, 30 PIM and 27 hits through 18 outings. He's amassed five points in his last five games -- the streaky winger appears to be on a warm run, so he'll be appealing in DFS.