Kane produced an assist and three hits in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Kane had the secondary helper on Logan Couture's tally at 8:22 of the first period. The 29-year-old Kane has been a steady presence on the scoresheet with 27 points through 30 contests. He has yet to go more than two games in a row without a point. The physical winger has added 98 shots on goal, 47 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 2020-21.