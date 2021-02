Kane notched an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

Kane set up Logan Couture's tally in the second period. The 29-year-old Kane is up to five goals, eight helpers, 50 shots on net, 25 hits and 28 PIM through 17 appearances this year. A strong power forward, Kane figures to produce across the board to stay in fantasy lineups regularly.