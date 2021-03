Kane scored a power-play goal on five shots, dished out two assists and added four hits in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kane was at the center of the Sharks' offense. He assisted on tallies by Mario Ferraro and Kevin Labanc in the second period before scoring one of his own in the third. Kane has collected four goals and three helpers in his last five games. For the year, the winger is up to 12 tallies, 26 points, 90 shots on net, 42 hits and 34 PIM in 27 contests.