Sharks' Evander Kane: Continues strong power-play efforts

Kane scored a power-play goal on a team-high six shots and added three hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

Kane continues to excel on the power play this year -- six of his seven tallies have come with a man advantage. The winger is up to 10 points, 19 hits and 37 shots on goal in nine appearances this season. While the scoring pace will likely slow, Kane has topped 100 PIM and 150 hits twice each in the last three campaigns, providing decent non-scoring value.