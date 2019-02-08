Sharks' Evander Kane: Dazzles in road win

Kane recorded three points, including a pair of goals, in Thursday's 5-2 win over Calgary.

After posting 16 points in January, Kane had a bit of a slow start to February, going pointless in the first two games of the calendar's second month. On Thursday, he found the scoresheet three times, hopefully kickstarting his month. Kane's third-period assist came on a San Jose power play, and he now has 45 points in 55 games in his first full season as a Shark.