Kane was traded from Buffalo in exchange for conditional first- and fourth-round picks, as well as Danny O'Regan on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

A potential trade sending Kane out of Buffalo had long been rumored and the Sabres will have to be pleased with the haul they received for the dynamic winger. On the other side of the deal, San Jose is acquiring a skilled player who skates well, has a nose for the net, and a mean streak to go along with his above-average size. Kane has struggled for consistency and had his effort challenged at points in his career, but since suiting up for the Sabres in 2015-16, Kane has scored 68 goals over 196 games and should be a good addition to the Sharks' top-six forward group.