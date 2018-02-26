Sharks' Evander Kane: Dealt to Sharks
Kane was traded from Buffalo in exchange for conditional first- and fourth-round picks, as well as Danny O'Regan on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
A potential trade sending Kane out of Buffalo had long been rumored and the Sabres will have to be pleased with the haul they received for the dynamic winger. On the other side of the deal, San Jose is acquiring a skilled player who skates well, has a nose for the net, and a mean streak to go along with his above-average size. Kane has struggled for consistency and had his effort challenged at points in his career, but since suiting up for the Sabres in 2015-16, Kane has scored 68 goals over 196 games and should be a good addition to the Sharks' top-six forward group.
More News
-
Sabres' Evander Kane: Trade speculation gaining steam•
-
Sabres' Evander Kane: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Sabres' Evander Kane: Snaps one-month goal drought•
-
Sabres' Evander Kane: Scoring tap has turned off•
-
Sabres' Evander Kane: Scoring at career-best pace•
-
Sabres' Evander Kane: Tacks on two more points Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...