Sharks' Evander Kane: Discloses injuries after loss
Kane said after the Game 6 series loss to the Golden Knights that he'd sustained a separated shoulder and MCL injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
There's no reason not to believe that Kane had been playing hurt given how hockey players tend to tough out serious injuries with the Stanley Cup on the line, but Kane only missed one playoff contest -- Game 2 against Vegas -- and that was due to a suspension. Still, we'll have to see if any of the injuries he played through will require surgery. The agitating winger accumulated 54 regular-season points between the Sabres and Sharks this season, but after hanging three goals and a helper on the Ducks in the conference quarterfinals, Kane only had one goal representing his point total against Vegas in the conference semifinals. He'll be able to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent this summer.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...