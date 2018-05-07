Kane said after the Game 6 series loss to the Golden Knights that he'd sustained a separated shoulder and MCL injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

There's no reason not to believe that Kane had been playing hurt given how hockey players tend to tough out serious injuries with the Stanley Cup on the line, but Kane only missed one playoff contest -- Game 2 against Vegas -- and that was due to a suspension. Still, we'll have to see if any of the injuries he played through will require surgery. The agitating winger accumulated 54 regular-season points between the Sabres and Sharks this season, but after hanging three goals and a helper on the Ducks in the conference quarterfinals, Kane only had one goal representing his point total against Vegas in the conference semifinals. He'll be able to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent this summer.