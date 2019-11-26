Sharks' Evander Kane: Dishes assist
Kane produced an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.
Kane supplied the secondary assist on an Erik Karlsson goal in the first period. Kane has three helpers in his last four games, giving him 21 points in 22 contests this season. The winger has added 51 hits and 80 shots on goal in 2019-20.
