Kane recorded two assists, including one while shorthanded, and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Kane had the primary helpers on goals by Dylan Gambrell (shorthanded) and Tomas Hertl (empty-netter) in the third period. The 29-year-old Kane continues to produce across categories -- he has 35 points this year, including six on the power play and two on the penalty kill. He's added 128 shots on net, 36 PIM, 62 hits and a minus-2 rating in 39 outings.