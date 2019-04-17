Sharks' Evander Kane: Double-digit PIM again
Kane racked up 16 PIM and three shots in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.
Frustrations once again boiled over for the winger in the third period of the blowout loss, with a misconduct penalty added on to give him his third 10-plus PIM game in the series. Kane has 39 PIM, 21 hits and 10 shots but only three points across the four games so far. DFS players may want Kane for Thursday's Game 5, as there's a good chance he either loses his cool or finds his offense in the must-win game.
