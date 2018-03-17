Sharks' Evander Kane: Drops four goals at Saddledome
Kane registered four even-strength goals on a game-high seven shots in Friday's 7-4 road win over the Flames.
Kane was a game-time decision for this contest, but he evidently felt good in warmups and ended up wreaking havoc on Calgary. According to NHL.com, the physical scoring winger became the fourth player in Sharks history to rack up four goals in a game, and he brushed twine at least once in each period. Since his trade from Buffalo, Kane has accumulated five goals and just as many assists through eight games; obviously those numbers are a bit skewed by this latest performance, but nonetheless, he should help the Sharks immensely in the playoffs.
