Sharks' Evander Kane: Earns power-play helper
Kane recorded a power-play assist, five shots on net, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Kane has managed four goals and four helpers in his last six games. The 28-year-old winger's recent surge has him up to 45 points, 209 shots, 133 hits and 120 PIM through 63 contests overall. He'll likely continue to be one of the strongest power forwards in the league.
