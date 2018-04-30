Kane (suspension) has served his one-game ban and will return to the lineup for Game 3 against the Golden Knights on Monday.

Kane saw just 11:47 of action in Game 1 before getting tossed from the contest. As a result, the winger failed to tally a point while registering three shots, two hits and 15 PIM. Considering the Vancouver native notched four points in the Sharks' first-round sweep of Anaheim, getting him back into the lineup should provide a significant offensive boost for San Jose. Barclay Goodrow figures to head back up to the press box.