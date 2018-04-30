Sharks' Evander Kane: Eligible for Game 3
Kane (suspension) has served his one-game ban and will return to the lineup for Game 3 against the Golden Knights on Monday.
Kane saw just 11:47 of action in Game 1 before getting tossed from the contest. As a result, the winger failed to tally a point while registering three shots, two hits and 15 PIM. Considering the Vancouver native notched four points in the Sharks' first-round sweep of Anaheim, getting him back into the lineup should provide a significant offensive boost for San Jose. Barclay Goodrow figures to head back up to the press box.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...