Sharks' Evander Kane: Facing civil lawsuit
Kane was named as the target in a civil lawsuit for an incident that allegedly occurred in June of 2018 involving a woman and an abortion claim, Jon Becker of The Mercury News reports.
Kane denied the allegations with his lawyer stating, "We firmly believe that this lawsuit is baseless both factually and legally." The league will likely monitor the situation to determine if it warrants a breach of the code of conduct.
