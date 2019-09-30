Sharks' Evander Kane: Facing potential suspension
Kane could be hit with a 10-game suspension for abuse of an official, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
While the league will likely not make a decision ahead of Wednesday's Opening Night clash with Vegas, an extended absence for Kane would hurt the club's' offensive productivity. If the winger does miss time, it would likely fall to Marcus Sorensen or Barclay Goodrow to slot into a top-six role.
