Sharks' Evander Kane: Feisty, effective in win
Kane scored twice on five shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Canucks.
Kane also had four PIM, five shots, and three hits in a wide-ranging performance that saw him go plus-3. Kane is up to 26 goals and 49 points in 57 games, and has seven points in his last three outings. The physical winger also has 109 PIM and 120 hits on the year, routinely finding ways to provide fantasy value outside of point production.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...