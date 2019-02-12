Sharks' Evander Kane: Feisty, effective in win

Kane scored twice on five shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Canucks.

Kane also had four PIM, five shots, and three hits in a wide-ranging performance that saw him go plus-3. Kane is up to 26 goals and 49 points in 57 games, and has seven points in his last three outings. The physical winger also has 109 PIM and 120 hits on the year, routinely finding ways to provide fantasy value outside of point production.