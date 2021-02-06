Kane scored a shorthanded goal on five shots, dished an assist and doled out four hits in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Ducks.

Kane was instrumental in the Sharks' third-period comeback, assisting on Logan Couture's tally before scoring the equalizer himself. Since a three-point effort in the season opener, Kane had just two points in the last seven contests. The 29-year-old winger is up to seven points, 20 PIM, 25 shots on net and 16 hits in nine outings. His streaky scoring can be frustrating, but Kane is an effective physical presence nearly all the time.