Sharks' Evander Kane: Finds scoresheet in lopsided loss

Kane scored a goal on five shots and added four hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Kane's goal came with 22 seconds left in the third period, effectively acting as window dressing on another ugly loss for the Sharks. That being said, Kane is playing at a point-per-game pace with eight goals and four helpers in 12 appearances. He's added 51 shots on goal and 32 hits as well, playing a well-rounded game for fantasy owners.