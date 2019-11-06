Sharks' Evander Kane: Finds twine shorthanded
Kane scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Kane isn't the first player that comes to mind for a shorthanded rush, but that's exactly what happened Tuesday. His tally gave the Sharks a 2-0 lead. The physical winger has nine goals and 13 points in 13 games, adding 36 hits and 53 shots on goal. The goal was Kane's first shorthanded point of the year -- his best year of shorthanded production was 2017-18, when he scored four times while penalty killing.
