Kane scored two goals and posted seven shots on net in an 8-2 victory over the Flyers on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old is enjoying the start of his first full season with the Sharks, as he's scored in three of the first four games. With a lot of goals in a small sample size, Kane naturally has a high shooting percentage, but he's also averaging more than five shots on goal per night. Last season, Kane posted 4.7 shots on net in 17 games with the Sharks. The signs point to Kane experiencing his best season to date in 2018-19.