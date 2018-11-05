Sharks' Evander Kane: Fine after getting stitched up
Kane won't miss any time after getting hit in the face with a puck, although he did require some stitches, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Fantasy owners can breathe a sigh of relief knowing Kane won't miss any time with what could have been a much more serious injury. The winger is bogged down in a 10-game goal drought, in addition to having been held without a point in four straight games. Despite his lack of production, the 27-year-old should continue to log heavy minutes (18:09 per game), including time on the power play (2:08).
