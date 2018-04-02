Kane missed practice Monday and is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Stars, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Kane has played well since being traded from Buffalo to San Jose, as he has nine goals on 77 shots through 16 games. He's also been a big part of the power play, as he's averaged 3:08 per game with the extra man. Since the 26-year-old is a game-time decision, you'll want to keep an eye on his status before the puck drops Tuesday.