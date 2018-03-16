Kane will be a game-time call versus the Flames on Friday, as a result of a lower-body issue, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Kane's absence from the lineup will create a significant gap for the Sharks' offense, considering he has tallied six points in seven games since moving to the West Coast. With Joonas Donskoi (upper body) ruled out Friday, San Jose would likely turn to Jannik Hansen to fill out the lineup if Kane is unable to give it a go.