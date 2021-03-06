Kane notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Kane collected the secondary assist on a Kevin Labanc goal at 18:53 of the third period, which forced overtime. The 29-year-old Kane has racked up 19 points, 65 shots, 32 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 21 outings this year. He can be expected to produce big numbers in a top-line role alongside Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc, which has been the Sharks' most consistent unit this season.