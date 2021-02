Kane produced an assist in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Kane rushed the net within the opening seconds, and a rebound eventually squeaked out to Logan Couture for the goal at 11 seconds of the first period. Kane put up three points in two games versus the Ducks -- the notoriously streaky scorer may be heating up a bit. He's up to eight points, 26 shots on net, 20 PIM and 16 hits through 10 contests. He'll look to keep it rolling on offense versus the Kings on Tuesday.