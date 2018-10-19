Sharks' Evander Kane: Getting it done offensively
Kane generated a pair of assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Thursday's 5-1 home win over the Sabres.
Kane was a secondary distributor on Joonas Donskoi's first-period tally, and for good measure, the agitating scoring winger was the direct beneficiary of a Logan Couture even-strength goal to give the Sharks a 3-1 lead with 4:54 elapsed in the third frame. Kane currently leads the team with seven points (four goals, three assists) in as many games.
