Kane scored a goal on seven shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Kane opened the scoring at 6:16 of the first period. He's picked up three goals and an assist in his last three outings. The 29-year-old winger now has 11 goals, 23 points, 82 shots on net, 37 hits and 30 PIM through 25 contests. He'll make for a popular DFS pick as long as he's on a hot streak.