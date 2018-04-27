Sharks' Evander Kane: Handed one-game ban
Kane received a one-game suspension for cross-checking the Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in Game 1 on Thursday.
This is a massive loss for the Sharks, especially in the wake of getting shut out by Marc-Andre Fleury in Game 1. Kane had three goals and one helper in four games against the Ducks in the conference quarterfinals, and he fired 21 shots on net in that span as well. The 26-year-old winger's physical presence can't be mistaken either, as Kane averaged two hits per contest in the regular season and postseason thus far. Expect Jannik Hansen or Joel Ward to enter the lineup in his place.
