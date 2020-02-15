Play

Sharks' Evander Kane: Handed three-game ban

Kane was given a three-game suspension by the NHL Department of Player Safety for elbowing Winnipeg's Neal Pionk on Friday.

News came down earlier that Erik Karlsson (thumb) will miss the rest of the season, and now the Sharks will have to overcome a brief absence from another star. Kane will be eligible to return Feb. 22 against the Rangers.

