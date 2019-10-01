Sharks' Evander Kane: Handed three-game suspension

Kane has been suspended three games for physical abuse of an official, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The incident that led to Kane's suspension occurred during Sunday's preseason finale against the Golden Knights. In the third period of the contest, Kane was taken to the ice by a referee when it appeared as though he may continue to go after Vegas' Deryk Engelland. Upon getting up, Kane shoved the official, leading to his ejection from the contest. Kane will miss Wednesday and Friday's games against the Golden Knights as well as Saturday's matchup with Anaheim before he'll be eligible to return Tuesday against the Predators.