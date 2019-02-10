Sharks' Evander Kane: Has 13 points in last nine games
Kane scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 win over the Oilers on Saturday.
Kane has been especially hot of late. He has consecutive multi-point games and 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in his last nine. Kane is on his way to the best output of his career. He can help you win a title. No doubt.
