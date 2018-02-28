Kane had two assists in his debut with the Sharks on Tuesday.

Kane looked dynamic on the top line, firing two shots on goal and dishing our four hits in 16:34 of ice time. The 26-year-old picked up where he left off in Buffalo, extending his overall point streak to three games. With the Sharks in playoff contention and Kane seeing top-line minutes and power-play time, the power forward is a great fantasy play down the stretch.