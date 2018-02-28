Sharks' Evander Kane: Has two assists in debut
Kane had two assists in his debut with the Sharks on Tuesday.
Kane looked dynamic on the top line, firing two shots on goal and dishing our four hits in 16:34 of ice time. The 26-year-old picked up where he left off in Buffalo, extending his overall point streak to three games. With the Sharks in playoff contention and Kane seeing top-line minutes and power-play time, the power forward is a great fantasy play down the stretch.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...