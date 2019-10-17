Sharks' Evander Kane: Historic hat trick Wednesday
Kane scored a first-period hat trick and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.
Kane's hat trick is the first in franchise history in an opening frame. The 28-year-old winger is making up for lost time from his three-game suspension to start the year, posting six points in four contests while adding 13 shots and eight hits.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.