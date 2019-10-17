Sharks' Evander Kane: Historic hat trick Wednesday

Kane scored a first-period hat trick and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Kane's hat trick is the first in franchise history in an opening frame. The 28-year-old winger is making up for lost time from his three-game suspension to start the year, posting six points in four contests while adding 13 shots and eight hits.

