Sharks' Evander Kane: Hits 30-goal mark
Kane potted a goal and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Avalanche.
Kane was posted up in front of the net and knocked in a rebound to put the Sharks up 2-1 in the first period. This was good for Kane's 30th goal of the season, as it was just the second time he hit that mark and the first time since the 2011-12 season when he was with Winnipeg. Kane added an assist on Gustav Nyquist's insurance score in the third frame to finish the campaign with 56 points in 75 games.
