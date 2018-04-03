Sharks' Evander Kane: Inactive for Tuesday's home game
Kane (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday night against the Stars, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
The Sharks have clinched a playoff spot with the expansion Golden Knights winning the Pacific Division, so this would otherwise be a rather meaningless game for Kane. A gritty scoring winger, Kane's starting more of his 5-on-5 shifts in the defensive zone (48.1 percent) than he was with Buffalo (40.3) earlier in the season. However, this adjustment hasn't sapped his productivity since he's averaging a career-high 0.88 points per game in his new digs.
More News
-
Sharks' Evander Kane: Game-time decision Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Evander Kane: Two more goals including shortie•
-
Sharks' Evander Kane: Drops four goals at Saddledome•
-
Sharks' Evander Kane: Ready for Friday's contest•
-
Sharks' Evander Kane: Game-time decision•
-
Sharks' Evander Kane: Scores first goal since trade•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...