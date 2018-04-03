Kane (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday night against the Stars, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

The Sharks have clinched a playoff spot with the expansion Golden Knights winning the Pacific Division, so this would otherwise be a rather meaningless game for Kane. A gritty scoring winger, Kane's starting more of his 5-on-5 shifts in the defensive zone (48.1 percent) than he was with Buffalo (40.3) earlier in the season. However, this adjustment hasn't sapped his productivity since he's averaging a career-high 0.88 points per game in his new digs.