Kane scored a pair of goals on seven shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Kane gave the Sharks a 2-0 lead in the third period, then added a tally early in the third that stood as the game-winner. The 29-year-old is up to 14 goals, 29 points, 105 shots, 47 hits and 34 PIM through 31 contests. He very rarely posts goose eggs across the stat line -- Kane's a player who can contribute in some way nearly every game.