Sharks' Evander Kane: Lights lamp twice Tuesday

Kane scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Kane was buzzing with seven shots on net throughout the game. It's his third straight multi-point effort -- the winger has three goals and three helpers in that span. Kane is up to 24 goals, 43 points, 195 shots, 127 hits and 118 PIM through 60 contests. While he's hot, he's worth the price in DFS as a physical, all-situations player.