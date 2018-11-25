Kane accrued 26 penalty minutes and was ejected in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

During the second period, Kane committed a low hit on Tomas Nosek, and a whopping five penalties were assessed to the Sharks winger in the ensuing moments. In all, he picked up high-sticking, roughing and tripping minors in addition to a 10-minute penalty for abuse of officials and a game misconduct call that led to his ejection. This was a frustrating night all-around for the Sharks, with head coach Peter DeBoer even getting the boot, and their actions are sure to be reviewed by the NHL's Department of Player Safety to determine if supplemental discipline is required.