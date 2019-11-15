Sharks' Evander Kane: Makes impact on special teams
Kane scored a shorthanded goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.
Kane's assist came on the go-ahead goal by Brent Burns. The winger's tally came with Dalton Prout in the box for hooking, and that goal ultimately counted as the game-winner. Kane has 12 scores and six helpers in 17 games. He's posted nine power-play points and a pair of goals while shorthanded. His all-situations usage is complemented by 42 hits, 24 PIM and 67 shots on goal in 2019-20.
