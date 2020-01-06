Sharks' Evander Kane: Nets hat-trick in OT loss

Kane finished Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals with three goals, including two power-play snipes.

Kane scored San Jose's first three goals, giving him his third career hat-trick. His monster performance was not enough, as Washington scored twice in the final minute to force overtime where Lars Eller completed the improbable comeback with his 10th goal of the season. Despite the loss, Sunday's game provided a first-hand glimpse of how dangerous Kane can be when he's on his game. Averaging more than three minutes of power-play ice time in 2019-20, Kane offers high value in all fantasy formats. The 28-year-old winger has 18 goals and 32 points in 41 games this season.