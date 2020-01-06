Sharks' Evander Kane: Nets hat-trick in OT loss
Kane finished Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals with three goals, including two power-play snipes.
Kane scored San Jose's first three goals, giving him his third career hat-trick. His monster performance was not enough, as Washington scored twice in the final minute to force overtime where Lars Eller completed the improbable comeback with his 10th goal of the season. Despite the loss, Sunday's game provided a first-hand glimpse of how dangerous Kane can be when he's on his game. Averaging more than three minutes of power-play ice time in 2019-20, Kane offers high value in all fantasy formats. The 28-year-old winger has 18 goals and 32 points in 41 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.