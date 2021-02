Kane scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Kane's fourth goal of the year went in at 19:15 of the third period, forcing overtime. The 29-year-old winger is up to nine points, 31 shots on net, 20 PIM and 17 hits through 11 appearances this season. Kane is on a three-game point streak with two goals and two helpers in that span, so he'll be a popular choice for DFS when the Sharks take on the Kings against Thursday.