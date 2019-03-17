Sharks' Evander Kane: No impact in return
Kane (personal) registered three shots and three hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.
Prior to the personal leave, Kane was out with a middle-body injury, making Saturday's contest his first since Feb. 26. Kane has picked up 27 goals and 51 points in 65 games this season, as well as a career-high 149 PIM. He's also generated 143 hits and 238 shots, making him a multi-category beast for fantasy owners.
