Sharks' Evander Kane: No impact in return

Kane (personal) registered three shots and three hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Prior to the personal leave, Kane was out with a middle-body injury, making Saturday's contest his first since Feb. 26. Kane has picked up 27 goals and 51 points in 65 games this season, as well as a career-high 149 PIM. He's also generated 143 hits and 238 shots, making him a multi-category beast for fantasy owners.