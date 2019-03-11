Sharks' Evander Kane: Not traveling with team

Kane didn't join the Sharks for their two-game road trip due to personal reasons, Paul Gackle of Bay Area News Group reports.

Kane missed the previous four games due to an undisclosed issue, so it's unclear whether or not this is related or if the winger is dealing with an injury as well as a personal matter. Joonas Donskoi and Gustav Nyquist figure to continue filling out the second line with Kane unavailable.