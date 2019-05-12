Sharks' Evander Kane: Notches helper
Kane registered an assist and six hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Kane has struggled to consistently generate offense, with two goals and six assists through 15 games. He almost always brings a physical edge though -- the winger is up to 57 hits and 45 shots in the playoffs. Should the series take a high-scoring turn, Kane will likely find a reasonable share of that offense.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...