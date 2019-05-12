Sharks' Evander Kane: Notches helper

Kane registered an assist and six hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Kane has struggled to consistently generate offense, with two goals and six assists through 15 games. He almost always brings a physical edge though -- the winger is up to 57 hits and 45 shots in the playoffs. Should the series take a high-scoring turn, Kane will likely find a reasonable share of that offense.