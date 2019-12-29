Sharks' Evander Kane: Notches pair of helpers

Kane provided two assists, a plus-4 rating, two hits and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Flyers.

Kane was shuffled down to the second line for Saturday's game, but he responded by setting up Timo Meier twice in the third period. Kane hadn't recorded a point in his last four games. The 28-year-old winger has 28 points, 120 shots, 86 hits and 85 PIM in 37 contests this season -- he's a quintessential power forward playing at a near-career-best pace despite only posting six points through 12 outings in December.