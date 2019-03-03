Sharks' Evander Kane: On shelf Sunday
Kane (mid-body) won't suit up in Sunday's home clash against Chicago, Paul Gackle of Bay Area News Group reports.
Kane wasn't able to play in Friday's game against Colorado, and his injury is serious enough to keep him out for another game. The 27-year-old has been outstanding this campaign, as evidenced by his 51 points in 64 games. Marcus Sorensen had two goals Friday, and should be considered a solid replacement as long as Kane is out.
